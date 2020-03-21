Dallas County reports 21 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases; 40% believed to be community spread

article

Dallas County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and health officials believe that more than 40 percent of the new cases were community transmitted.

These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County to 95.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

County officials did not release details about ages, but said that nearly half of the new cases had no recent history of traveling outside of Texas or close contact with any other confirmed cases. This indicates that more than 40 percent of the new cases were locally trasmitted.

Denton County also reported four laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Three of these cases are new, bringing the total to 18 in Denton County.

These cases include one person in their 50s and three in their 60s. All four are in hospital isolation.

A second Dallas Police Department officer has also tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Dallas County opened a COVID-19 testing site outside the American Airlines Center.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED LINKS:

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Dallas opens up COVID-19 test site near American Airlines Center

Dallas County announces stricter social restrictions, temporarily halts evictions

Fort Worth, Arlington announce new restrictions to slow coronavirus spread; Tarrant Co. asks other cities to do the same

Plano man, 64, dies from COVID-19 coronavirus; city announces new restrictions

Arlington senior citizen becomes first coronavirus-related death in North Texas