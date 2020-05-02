Dallas County reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

article

Dallas County reported 181 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with four more deaths from the virus.

Saturday’s new cases were the second highest single-day report of positive cases for Dallas County. It ranks only behind Friday, when 187 new cases were reported.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,899 and 110 deaths.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 115 new cases on Saturday, and two new deaths.

The new deaths were a Keller man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s.

That brings the county’s totals to 2,503 cases and 71 deaths, while 583 people have recovered.

