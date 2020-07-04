Dallas County reports 1,103 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, setting another single-day record

article

Dallas County reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which set a new daily record and marked the second day in a row the county has had more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials reported 1,103 new cases, along with two new deaths.

The brings the county's totals to 24,778 cases and 395 deaths.

Collin County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, while Denton County reported 95. Neither county reported a new death from the coronavirus on Saturday.

