Dallas County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases; allows more people to be tested at drive-thru sites

article

Dallas County health officials reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with the county's 43rd death related to the virus.

This brings the county's total number of cases to 1,986.

The newest death in Dallas County was a Garland woman in her 80s, who did not have underlying health conditions.

This comes a day after Dallas County reported 10 deaths related to the virus, which was the deadliest day to date in the COVID-19 pandemic in the county,

Tarrant County also reported its 30th death related to COVID-19, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also tweeted out some changes at the drive-thru testing sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House that would allow more people to be tested.

Advertisement

The new criteria for the testing sites allows anyone 65 years old or older or anyone with chronic health conditions to be tested.

It also allows anyone with three symptoms - shortness of breath, coughing, and a fever of more than 99.6 degrees - to be tested.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases