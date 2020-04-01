Dallas County reports 100 new cases, 2 COVID-19 deaths; Tarrant County reports 2 deaths

Dallas County on Wednesday reported triple-digit numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said there were 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the county. The deaths were a man in his 50s from Mesquite and a woman in her 80s from Garland.

Dallas County now has 731 confirmed cases and 15 deaths from the virus. The county continues to lead the state in COVID-19 cases.

"We’re beginning to see the curve rise and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "We are all in this together and together we will #FlattenTheCurve."

Two more people have also died because of the coronavirus in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County health officials on Wednesday reported a man from Hurst and a woman from Fort Worth died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials said both patients had underlying health conditions but declined to release any other details, citing HIPPA laws.

The county now has a total of three COVID-19-related deaths and at least 173 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest numbers from the state of Texas show nearly 3,300 of the 42,000 people who have been tested for COVID-19 have tested positive. At least 43 people have died.

Protect Yourself from COVID-19

- Stay home as much as possible.

- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you do go out; avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Stay home when you are sick. If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

