Dallas County leaders call for gun control, Tarrant County could follow

Dallas County Commissioners are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session on gun control.

The lone Republican on the court joined Democrats in passing the resolution, asking Abbott to bring state lawmakers back to Austin.

It calls for universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

The resolution is in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers died.

A similar vote will come up before Tarrant County Commissioners next week.

It may ask the state legislature to change gun laws and address school safety.

Gov. Abbott has not called a special session, instead asking for special legislative committees to make recommendations on possible changes to the law.