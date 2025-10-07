Dallas County juvenile detention employee arrested for assault

The Brief A juvenile service officer allegedly assaulted a teen detainee at the Lyle B. Medlock Youth Treatment Center in Dallas County. The teen needed medical attention. The officer was arrested and fired the same day. There is an active criminal investigation, but officials have not released any details to the public.



A young person being held in a Dallas County juvenile detention facility was allegedly assaulted by a former employee.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department confirmed there is an active criminal investigation.

What we know:

The alleged assault happened sometime last month at the Lyle B. Medlock Youth Treatment Center.

The facility is for teenage boys ages 13-17 who have a court order for a secure and highly structured setting for specialized treatment.

The injured teen reportedly received medical treatment

The juvenile service officer was arrested that same night.

What they're saying:

Dallas County Commissioners received an update on the incident during Tuesday’s meeting.

"This kid was basically assaulted," said Commissioner John Wiley Price. "I’ve been here a long time. I’ve never seen that except kids interacting, not staff."

"Well, that person’s been terminated and is going to be prosecuted," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

"Well hell yes. I was there when they brought him into the jail. You’re missing the point. What created the environment that led to this?" Price asked.

Juvenile Director H. Lynn Hadnot was limited in the scope of what he could say, but assured the commissioners that his team is working to make sure juveniles in Dallas County custody are safe and protected.

"Whenever we have an incident or questionable interaction, all state law is followed. I can assure this body that we don’t skip a single letter of the law as it relates to reporting or cooperation with our local law enforcement officials and as well as our state government," he said. "We will continue to exercise strict adherence to following every letter of the law as it relates to doing right by kids right here in Dallas County."

What we don't know:

State juvenile department officials wouldn’t release information about the incident itself, but confirmed a very active investigation.

The name of the former employee has not yet been released.

That person is expected to face felony charges.