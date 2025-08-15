Dallas County judge still undecided on fate of popular Deep Ellum nightclub

The Brief A Dallas judge is deciding if a popular Deep Ellum nightclub will reopen. The judge heard testimony from police and neighbors citing the club as a crime hub. The club has offered to implement new safety measures to be allowed to reopen.



A Dallas County judge has yet to make a decision on the future of a popular Deep Ellum nightclub.

The court was told it would happen sometime Friday after a seven-hour hearing the day before. The judge has been considering whether Rodeo Dallas will reopen or if it will temporarily stay closed.

Rodeo Dallas awaits judgement

Rodeo Dallas

The latest:

Asana Partners, the real estate investment firm who initially filed the temporary restraining order currently keeping the bar’s door shut, did email the judge Friday morning requesting parameters be implemented if she decides to reopen Rodeo.

They asked that the bar, which has come under fire for reportedly being a hub of violence and crime in Deep Ellum, shut down early for the night, around 11 p.m. going forward.

Meanwhile, as Friday night in Deep Ellum started to pick up, Rodeo Bar and Club sat and waited to learn its fate.

Court battle over Rodeo Dallas

The backstory:

Rodeo and its attorneys had their day in court Thursday to defend themselves, claiming closing the bar will not suddenly erase crime.

Thursday's seven-hour hearing also included testimony from two Dallas police officers.

A detective said Rodeo is a place they have to "baby sit," which consumes the department's resources.

The detective also referenced two shootings and a stabbing this year that started with a disturbance inside Rodeo and then spilled out into the street.

Related article

A second officer testified she spends 80-90 percent of her shift standing outside Rodeo and has observed and cited minors being served alcohol.

Nearby businesses also took the stand with different opinions.

Revolver Taco's owner testified that, due to the escalation in violence from Rodeo, he decided to close his doors early to keep his customers and employees safe.

Club plans to combat crime

The other side:

However, Club Dada's owner next door claims to have a friendly, neighborly relationship with Rodeo.

Dada's owner believes Rodeo is being blamed for the crime in Deep Ellum and that it's not its responsibility to clean it up.

Related article

Rodeo's part-owner and operator, Joseph Ybanez told the court that since last month's meeting with the City of Dallas, he's required more training for his staff and implemented better crowd control measures.

Ybanez also said he added floodlights to the second floor and, if allowed to open, metal detectors would soon be installed.

Dig deeper:

The City of Dallas has its own open investigation into Rodeo.

Thursday evening, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Moreno spoke after sitting through the lengthy hearing.

"I feel that if we don't take action, that we will see dozens of other businesses close if we don't change the trajectory of what is going on at certain establishments in Deep Ellum," Moreno said.