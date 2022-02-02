Dallas County judge issues disaster declaration ahead of winter weather

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a disaster declaration Wednesday before any rain fell or temperatures dropped below freezing.

The declaration says the county is experiencing weather that may cause severe damage, injury or loss of life.

Jenkins says it'll help first responders in case supplies or personnel are overstretched. He also said he reached out to the White House, who assured him FEMA is watching the situation closely and will help if needed.

Meanwhile, Dallas County Health and Human Services closed all of its COVID-19 testing sites for Thursday and Friday.

MORE: What to Expect: Ice, sleet and snow in the forecast for DFW

The vaccination site on the Dallas College Eastfield campus in Mesquite will also be closed for the next two days.

The city of Dallas has 20 sanding trucks on standby ready to deploy. It can mobilize as many as 40 during the icy conditions. The city also has six plow trucks.

Dallas spotters started looking for trouble spots Wednesday afternoon and will continue to do so as needed.

The city opened its emergency operation center for around-the-clock monitoring of the storm's impact.

A mega-shelter has been set up at Fair Park’s automobile shelter for anyone needing a place to stay.

DART’s rail service will not run Thursday through Sunday afternoon due to weather. Bus services will be scaled back Sunday schedule during this time.

There will be 14 shuttle buses that will run between the rail stations for people who need to take them. They'll run every 45 minutes.

The TRE will run as scheduled.