Dallas County has surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

article

With Dallas County health officials reporting 219 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the county has now recorded more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There were also five more deaths reported from the coronavirus, bringing the county’s totals to 10,006 cases and 228 deaths.

Dallas County and Harris County, which consists of Houston, are the only counties in the state to report more than 10,000 cases.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Local health officials had predicted mid-May would be when we would see a downward trend of new cases.

The number of new cases has been flat recently, but Dallas County’s new cases Saturday were a slight uptick.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases