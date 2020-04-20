Dallas County expands COVID-19 testing for retail workers

article

Dallas County is now allowing workers at stores like Kroger and Walmart access to coronavirus testing.

Judge Clay Jenkins announced the change Monday morning. He said testing at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse and American Airlines Center is now open to all grocery, big box stores and other essential in-person retail store workers regardless of if they have symptoms.

The two testing locations have been open for healthcare workers, first responders, people over 65 and those with underlying conditions even if they are not showing symptoms.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Anyone else needs to have a fever of 99.6 or higher to qualify.

For the first time in two weeks, the county did not report any new deaths on Sunday. Still, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by triple digits and hospitals reported six out of 10 ICU beds and a third of all the ventilators in the city are being used.

Jenkins said doctors and hospitals are still pointing to late April or early May as the peak for cases in Dallas County.

Advertisement

He said he’s eager to get the local economy back up and running but believes that needs to be done in stages to avoid another wave of people getting sick.

“What you want to do is you want to be able to test around what you did and see if that’s working. If I open one thing on Monday, one thing on Tuesday, 10 things on Thursday and another five things the next Thursday, there’s no way to know which one of those things worked and didn’t work if you have a spike in cases,” he said.

Jenkins said more testing is still needed. It will be expanded in the coming days.

About 100 mobile tests can now be done daily at nursing homes for people most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases