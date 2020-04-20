Dallas County adds 84 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for second day in row

article

For the second day in a row, Dallas County is reporting no new coronavirus deaths.

The county added 84 new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 2,512 confirmed positive cases.

It’s fewer cases than over the past few days but Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that could be because some labs are closed on Sundays.

Last week, the county saw its highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Of the 60 deaths related to COVID-19 in Dallas County, 23 have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Still, health officials believe the Dallas County peak is weeks away.

Jenkins said asking people to cover their faces when they go to places like a gas station or grocery store will continue to slow the spread heading into the peak of the curve.

“You have small business hanging on by their fingernails. You've got workers who have been laid off, wondering how they are going to pay their rent. It’s a hard thing, but if we don't follow the science, it will hurt all of those things,” he explained.

Tarrant County did report one new death Sunday, bringing its total to 39 deaths with 1,242 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Denton and Collin County each reported one new case Sunday and no new deaths. Denton County has a total of 593 confirmed cases with 16 deaths and Collin County has a total of 527 cases with 13 deaths.

Also on Monday, Dallas County announced it is now allowing testing for retail workers even if they don’t have symptoms of the virus.

