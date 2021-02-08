Dallas County COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 for first time since the holidays

article

The number of new coronavirus cases in Dallas County has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early December.

The Dallas County health department reported 908 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The last time the county’s number of new daily cases was that low was right after the Thanksgiving holiday, which doctors blamed for a large spike in cases.

"Today we report the first day below 1,000 new COVID cases since December 4. We also report 34 additional deaths. Now is a time to renew our resolve and push the numbers even lower which we can do by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and forgoing get-togethers," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The 34 deaths reported Monday include people who ranged in age from 50 to 100 years old. Most had been critically ill in the hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The health department said there were also more than 9,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in school-aged children and school staff in the county during the month of January.

"It’s up to all of us to do all that we can to buy our community and our country some time until the vaccines can begin to have their effect. By making smart decisions, registering to get vaccinated in as many places as you’re willing to drive, and getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and called, we will defeat COVID together," Jenkins said.

