Dallas County confirms its first pediatric flu-related death of the season

The Dallas County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

The 16-year-old patient lived in Dallas. No other information about this patient was released.

This is the 10th flu-related death in Dallas County this year.

Health officials have not confirmed if the flu-related death was 16-year-old Reese Termulo.

The junior at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas was diagnosed with the flu before she died last week.

The medical examiner said it could take weeks for test results to determine the cause of death.

Her funeral is set for Jan. 22, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Dallas.