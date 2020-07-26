Dallas County back under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Dallas County reported 800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as health officials hope this means Saturday's record number of new cases was just a blip, and the recent downward trend in cases continues.

There was only one new death from the coronavirus reported on Sunday.

This brings the county's totals to 46,813 cases and 605 deaths from the coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 353 new cases Sunday, along with four more deaths.

