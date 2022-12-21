Dallas County announces two deaths of people who tested positive for Mpox

Dallas County Health and Human Services announced two deaths of people who tested positive for Mpox, the virus formerly known as monkeypox.

Both patients were men under the age of 40 with underlying health issues, according to Dr. Philip Huang.

The men's deaths occurred in October and November, but were confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner this week.

Dr. Huang said cases of Mpox have recently started slowly rising.

As of Dec. 20, Dallas has reported more than 851 cases of Mpox since June. 839 of the cases were reported in males, 12 were reported in females. Three of the cases were in people younger than 18 years old.

Dallas County says you can get tested for Mpox at Parkland Hospital or Prism Health. They ask that anyone get a test should wear a mask, long pants and a long sleeve shirt.

At this time the Mpox vaccine is only available to people who are at high risk of exposure.

You can find a list of the eligibility requirements and locations for vaccinations here.