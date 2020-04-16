Dallas County adds face covering requirement, reports 7 deaths & 80 new COVID-19 cases

Dallas County reported seven deaths and 80 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as officials issued new guidelines to go into effect Saturday that will require face coverings for people going out to essential businesses or using public transportation.

The county has now passed the 2,000 case mark for the virus and Judge Clay Jenkins asked the public to continue to limit trips and outings.

“There are a lot more cars on the roads this week. That’s a concern. If a few of us slack off on making good personal responsibility decisions we not only put #publichealth at risk but are prolonging this for ourselves and everyone” Jenkins said in a statement.

Jenkins also said all people will be required to wear a mask or face covering while patronizing essential businesses or riding public transportation beginning Saturday.

"An owner or operator of an Essential Business may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear face covering," the order says.

The seven deaths included three people who lived at long-term care facilities in Dallas (man in 70s, man in 80s, woman in 80s. The others were two Dallas men in their 60s, Dallas man in his 70s and Garland woman in her 70s.

Dallas County now has 50 deaths and 2,066 cases.

