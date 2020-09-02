Dallas council discusses proposals to cut some police funding

The Dallas City Council discussed different proposals for cutting millions of dollars from the police department's budget on Wednesday.

The discussions were a part of “straw poll” votes on various amendments council members put forth on the city’s upcoming annual budget approval process.

The most heated discussion was around a proposal to cut $13 million from the police department's budget to eliminate military grade weapons, training and mounted patrol. The amendment was proposed by councilman Lee Kleinman.

Other city councilmembers also expressed concerns about the show of force against protestors in May.

The department has been under fire after tear gas was deployed on peaceful protestors at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The chief later banned the use of tear gas.

Another proposal discussed was to civilianize more positions at DPD and move officers working those jobs to patrol. Council members say doing that would reduce the need to hire hundreds more officers.

“Until we don't have hundreds on payroll not doing officer work, we can't say we need more officers,” said councilman Adam Bazaldua.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed cutting $6.5 million from the city's budget by cutting salaries at city hall. That proposal did not receive support from any council members. The mayor's spokesman told FOX4 that Johnson fully intends to move forward with his amendments, despite the overwhelming rejection.

The proposed cuts to DPD's budget and other amendments will be voted on next week.

