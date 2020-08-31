Police association pushes back on proposed DPD cuts by Dallas council

There seems to be growing momentum for police budget cuts in Dallas, but council members and the mayor seem split on what should be cut.

Violent crime is up in Dallas. 2020 is on track to match the record-breaking murder rate from last year.

The solution to fixing the crime problem is mixed in city hall.

The council members who are proposing the cuts say it is not an attempt to defund police, but rather, re-imagine policing, by shifting resources to organizations that are better equipped to handle certain issues -- like public intoxication or marijuana possession.

With proposals to cut everything from raises, to overtime, to the police academy, the Dallas Police Association is trying to fight back with billboards urging the city to "fund police."

“It is their job to protect the public and the public expects it,” said DPA President Mike Mata.

One proposal by councilman Adam Bazaldua that already has majority council support would cut police overtime by $7 million.

“$7 million in OT looks good on paper, but there will be an event that causes us to need overtime and council will have to find it,” Mata said.

Bazaldua says police overtime could be reduced by decriminalizing marijuana and sending public intoxication suspects to treatment instead of jail.

Councilman Lee Kleinman said he supports the overtime reduction by using officers more efficiently.

“Force the chief to put more in patrol. Get them out from behind the desk,” Kleinman said.

But Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam McGough says a drastic cut to police overtime would result in an increase in crime.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has a different approach. He wants a pay cut for 10 percent of city employees. A 25 percent pay cut would impact city employees that make more than $200,000 a year. That includes the city manager who presented his budget to council earlier this month.

“We have people who are assistant city managers who make more than the governor. We have a city manager that makes more than the president,” Johnson said. “There is plenty of room to cut salaries that will not make anyone destitute. It will not make anyone homeless and will generate the revenue we need to fund the priorities of the people of Dallas. I am for defunding bureaucracy, not defunding the police.”

Mayor Johnson says the $6.5 million saved from the pay cuts would add to public safety initiatives.

“The violence interruption program that I proposed funding in my budget amendment, plus putting more officers on the streets and hiring civilians to do desk jobs and taking officers on the streets, plus restoring the cuts to squad cars that the city manager recommended, plus more lateral hiring of experienced police officers who don't need to go through the police academy. That combination of things will address what happened this weekend,” the mayor said.

Governor Greg Abbott threatened to freeze property tax revenue for any city that cuts its police budget -- targeting Austin specifically.

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson, says the governor can legally take action against cities, but he should take into account if the resources are being re-allocated to social services.

“I think what he is saying to cities is be careful, cut too much and I could be on your case. But he should give latitude for reallocations for organizations that can use the money better,” Jillson said.

Kleinman says his goal is not to defund police, but rather use the city's funds more wisely.

“It is a response to rethinking how we are providing policing services,” Kleinman said.

