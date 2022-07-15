Judge set to decide if 16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect will be tried as adult

article

A judge is set to decide if a 16-year-old will be tried as an adult for the murder of loving husband, father, and small business owner who was simply loading his SUV with groceries.

The victim's family is pushing for that and will rally outside the courthouse.

The family is hoping to put some pressure on the judge. They want justice for their father's death and they want the teenager tried as an adult.

RELATED: Family of murdered North Texas man want teen suspect charged as adult

Last November, Ali Elbanna was shot and killed while loading groceries in the parking lot of the Costco off Park Lane in Northeast Dallas.

Attorneys for the 16-year-old will present their case Friday morning.

Last week, the judge heard the prosecution's side.

RELATED: 16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

They said the teenager has a history of violent crime, starting when he was 12.

His probation officer testified the teenager previously threatened to shoot up a school and was on probation for burglary when he is accused of shooting and killing Elbanna.

The officer said the teen has anger issues and a history or drug use, and believes he should be tried as an adult.

The family asked people to join them in support ahead of the hearing.

The teenager’s defense team will present their case, and then the judge is expected to make a decision Friday.

RELATED: Four teens murdered 60-year-old in Dallas Costco parking lot, affidavit says