16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

A Dallas County judge will decide soon whether a teenager accused of murder will be tried as an adult.

Ali Elbanna was killed during in November in a robbery attempt outside a Costco store in northeast Dallas.

Prosecutors said the 16-year-old shot the 60-year-old as he was loading his SUV with items he had just bought in the store.

Elbanna’s family urged prosecutors to charge the teen as an adult. His name has not yet been released because he is a minor.

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday.

Three other suspects were arrested for the robbery. Two were 17 years old at the time and one was 19.

A grand jury determined the 19-year-old should not face charges for murder.

Elbanna was a loving husband and father of five. He was also a small business owner and active member of the local Muslim community.