Dallas Co. daily COVID-19 cases essentially flat Wednesday, more cases at Fort Worth federal prison

Dallas County’s daily COVID-19 case number essentially remained flat on Wednesday.

Officials reported 243 cases and five deaths, up just seven cases from Tuesday’s number.

“Today’s numbers are in line with what we’ve seen over the last ten days. Although we lost five of our residents today, halfway through the week we are seeing a lower number of deaths than we saw last week which is a promising sign. Hopefully, this plateau will lead to a decrease,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The five deaths were: a Dallas woman in her 60s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Mesquite woman in her 60s, a Mesquite woman in her 70s and a Dallas man in his 70s.

Dallas County has a total of 6,602 cases and 153 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tarrant County reported 266 new cases and 5 deaths on Wednesday for a total of 4,076 cases and 114 deaths.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 153 were from the ongoing outbreak at a federal prison in Fort Worth. Officials there said on Tuesday that all inmates would be tested.

