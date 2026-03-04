Dallas shooting: Man killed inside East Oak Cliff business; suspect at large

article

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning inside a business in East Oak Cliff. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a small strip shopping center on Sunnyvale Street, and he later died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made, and investigators are currently interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the gunfire.



Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside an East Oak Cliff business early Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ East Oak Cliff shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Sunnyvale St. just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

The shooting occurred within a small strip shopping center. While investigators are still working to determine a motive, witnesses told police they saw at least one man enter the business before hearing gunfire.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet specified the type of business where the shooting took place, and it remains unclear if investigators have identified any specific suspects or if they are searching for multiple individuals.

The name of the victim has not been released pending identification by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.