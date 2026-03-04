Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth ISD won’t move forward with Karen Molinar as superintendent

Published  March 4, 2026 11:49am CST
    • Superintendent Karen Molinar will step down after the TEA declined to select her for the permanent leadership role.
    • The TEA cited the need for significant "changes and improvements" within Fort Worth ISD as the primary reason for seeking a new candidate.
    • The identity of the new superintendent remains unknown, but the TEA expects to announce both a leader and a new Board of Managers in the coming weeks.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Superintendent Karen Molinar’s tenure with the Fort Worth Independent School District is ending.

The Texas Education Agency will move forward with selecting someone new to lead the district.

What we know:

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath released a statement Wednesday morning confirming that, following a comprehensive interview and evaluation process, Molinar was not selected for the permanent role.

The agency stated the decision was based on "the scope of changes and improvements needed to better serve all students in the district." According to the release, the foundation Molinar built will help the incoming superintendent and a new Board of Managers, both of which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Morath thanked Molinar for her nearly 30 years of service to Fort Worth ISD, praising her commitment to the community and the district’s students.

The backstory:

Molinar has served as the interim superintendent since early October 2024.

She had been with the district for nearly 30 years. 

Most recently, she served as the deputy superintendent of administrative services.

She was named the line finalist after the district paid its former Superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey, nearly $1 million to leave her position.

Ramsey voluntarily resigned last September after the mayor of Fort Worth and community members criticized the district’s academic performance.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a statement released by the TEA and past news coverage.

