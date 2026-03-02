15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Plano crash

article

The Brief A speeding driver lost control and struck an oncoming SUV on Independence Parkway in Plano on Monday. A 15-year-old boy in the SUV died in the crash. Three other occupants of the SUV were hospitalized. The driver who caused the crash was not injured. The victim's identity has not been released, and police have yet to announce whether the speeding driver will face criminal charges.



A 15-year-old boy was killed in a traffic crash in Plano on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around noon in the 600 block of Independence Parkway, near West Plano Parkway.

Police said the driver of a blue Chevrolet Volt was going too fast on southbound Independence Parkway and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver of the Volt crossed the center median and struck a white Lincoln Navigator that was heading north on Independence Parkway.

There were four people in the Navigator. A male passenger in that vehicle, 15-year-old Carter Heise, died at the scene.

The three other occupants were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Volt was not hurt.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how serious the other victims’ injuries are.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not yet said whether the driver of the Volt will face any charges.