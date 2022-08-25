Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax gets raise despite earlier tension with mayor, council

article

The Dallas city manager who was nearly fired earlier this year is instead getting a raise.

The city council is deeply divided on the performance of T.C. Broadnax. But in a split vote, it gave him a 3% raise to $423,000 a year.

It was only in June that Mayor Eric Johnson and several council members wanted to fire Broadnax over failures in issuing building permits on time and police response.

But Broadnax promised to live up to his past promises and came to an agreement with the mayor.

"I believe he is ready to make the necessary changes to address issues that are critically important to our residents. I am confident now that he fully grasps the gravity of the challenges we face and that he understands the importance of our shared priorities," Mayor Johnson said at the time. "And I am ready to work closely with him in these efforts."

Broadnax has been the Dallas city manager for more than five years. He will get a second chance and more money to do the job.