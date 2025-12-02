Questions surround Texas A&M student's death after Austin tailgate event

The Brief A Texas A&M student died over the weekend after attending a tailgating party in Austin. Austin police found Brianna Aguilera's body on the sidewalk near a high-rise apartment building, but do not suspect foul play. Her death is not being investigated as a homicide. Aguilera's family said the stories aren't adding up. They don't believe she would have jumped from a 17-story building.



A Texas A&M student died over the weekend after attending a tailgating party at the University of Texas in Austin. Now, her family wants more answers about her death.

Texas A&M Student Death Investigation

What we know:

Brianna Aguilera, a Texas A&M sophomore from Laredo, died around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Austin police said they got a call about a young woman’s body on the sidewalk near an apartment building on Rio Grande Street.

However, there were no signs of any suspicious circumstances, so the case is not being investigated as a homicide.

What they're saying:

In an interview with KSAT, Stephanie Rodriguez said the stories about her daughter’s death aren’t adding up.

She’s heard conflicting reports about what was going on that night. She admits there was underage drinking but also heard there may have been some type of physical altercation.

"There is a lot of inconsistencies with the story. He told me they said she jumped. Then they told me her friends didn’t know where she was," Rodriguez said. "I’m traumatized at how they are treating this."

She wants to know what happened and believes her daughter deserves justice.

"It’s just so unbelievable and unimaginable what happened that night, and I don’t have answers," Rodriguez said. "My daughter would not jump 17 stories from a building. My daughter was afraid of heights."

The other side:

Austin police have not confirmed any of the details regarding Aguilera’s death, again stating that investigators have found no evidence to suggest or support that anything criminal occurred.

"We recognize the deep pain that accompanies the unexpected passing of a loved one, and our thoughts remain with those who are navigating this difficult time. Our detectives remain committed to investigating the full details surrounding the death of Ms. Aguilera," the department said in a statement.