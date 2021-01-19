Dallas city leaders meet with community members on MLK Day

article

Dallas city and county leaders spent the Martin Luther King holiday pushing for positive solutions to serious issues facing the community.

District Attorney John Creuzot and Councilman Tennell Atkins were joined by police and service organizations in southeast Oak Cliff.

They met with business owners and people who live in the area to talk about a big problem in their neighborhoods – homelessness and crime.

Many said just putting everyone in jail is not the answer.

"What we want is to work collaboratively and cooperatively with not only the police and the neighbors and the neighborhood associations," Creuzot said.

The DA said he’s hopeful the new Dallas police chief, Eddie Garcia, will continue to improve upon the relationship between police and the community when he starts next month.