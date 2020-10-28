Dallas City Council approves new Fair Park master plan

article

The Dallas City Council approved a new vision for 277 acres at Fair Park with the goal of making it a year-round destination.

The Fair Park master plan has a look similar to the popular Klyde Warren Park and adds more green space to South Dallas.

The first phase focused on the southeastern end of Fair Park where decades ago the homes of Black families were demolished to make room for parking.

A 14-acre community park will be built there along with a children’s play area, bike trail and pavilion.

The city must raise $58 million in private funds for the first phase.