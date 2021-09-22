Dallas City Council debating final version of next year's $4.5 billion budget

article

The Dallas City Council is debating the final version of a record setting budget for the next year.

Police overtime funding is one of the biggest topics in the nearly $4.5 billion budget.

The council voted two weeks ago to move $10 million in police overtime into a reserve fund.

RELATED: Dallas City Council approves $4 billion budget after diverting $10 million from police overtime

Wednesday, the majority voted to restore the money without restrictions.

City auditors found no evidence of waste or fraud with police overtime, but also warned the information is incomplete.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia argued that more overtime is inevitable because of staff attrition, higher average pay, and an increase in the highest priority service calls.

"I have not been to a single one of any of your meetings where any community group has asked me for less, and I get frustrated because I don't have more to give them," Garcia said.

The budget does include money to hire 250 more police officers and civilian staffers for the 911 call center.

Advertisement

It also includes a slight reduction in the property tax rate, although most homeowners will still see higher tax bills based on rising property values.