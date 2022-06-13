Dallas City Council briefed on security measures at Dallas-area school districts

The Dallas Police Department is meeting with Dallas-area school districts to improve plans for campus security in the event of an active shooter.

Dallas City Council members received an update by memo on Monday about the need for certain changes in light of lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting.

There was an active shooter drill conducted last week at the Thomas Edison campus in Dallas. A Dallas ISD spokesperson said it was planned before the Uvalde school shooting.

In the memo discussed Monday, the Dallas deputy city manager said DPD is planning to update instructions for command and control during an active shooter event.

The Dallas Police Department is also purchasing breaching equipment in the event immediate entry is needed during a lockdown.

The first meeting was between DPD and Dallas ISD, but city staff says plans are being made to include other districts in the city as well.

"I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Plano, and Richardson ISD are significant ISDs in the city of Dallas with multiple campuses," said Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn. "Let's make sure to keep them in the conversation. I do think the districts own this issue and need to provide the leadership of how we can support them."

"I have emails from teachers and family that said thank you for bringing up this issue. Teachers say the people trying to cause harm don't look at jurisdictions. We need to do all we can to protect them. I think DPD is doing that," said Councilman Adam McGough.

The Uvalde police chief has faced criticism for his response to the shooting. DPS as said Chief Pete Arredondo made the call to stand down instead of rush in and challenge the shooter. He says he thought someone from another agency had assumed that role.

The school district police department also does not carry master keys, which Arredondo said further delayed officers' making entry.

DPD is also putting all sworn personnel through an eight-hour active shooter training.