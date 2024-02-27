Dallas City Council approves interim city manager

Dallas City Council approved a new interim city manager while they look to fill the position permanently.

Kimberly Tolbert, the deputy city manager, will take charge of the city manager's office on June 3, when T.C. Broadnax departs.

Tolbert started with the city as an intern more than 30 years ago.

The transition comes at a critical time, with a billion dollar bond election in May and a lot of existing priorities in the city's $4.6 billion budget.

"At the end of all of this, what our community simply wants, is to make sure the water is running, the police are working, their fires can get put out, the dogs can get put up, the homeless can be taken care of. Now, that's just a few things," said City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

Council members Cara Mendelsohn and Paul Ridley voted no on the appointment, not because of the candidate, but because both felt the process was being rushed.

Mayor Eric Johnson also objected for the same reasons.

He was absent from Tuesday's meeting, but sent a news release after the vote.

Tolbert will have a salary of $367,683 while she fills the interim position.