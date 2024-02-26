Dallas looks for interim city manager after Broadnax resignation

The Dallas City Council is meeting on Monday to discuss the search for an interim city manager.

TC Broadnax submitted his resignation last week.

Mayor Eric Johnson has said there will be a nationwide search for the next permanent city manager.

While the timeline is still being nailed down, it could take up to nine months.

The city says it is trying to expedite the process.

Broadnax came to Dallas from Tacoma seven years ago.

He will stay on as city manager until June 3 while the council looks for a replacement.