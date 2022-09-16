Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday.

The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas.

"I think the warmth here and the people are so welcoming, so loving, which is one of the reasons we are still here," said Reverend Rosalyn Hillburn of Wheatland UMC.

Since its formation in the summer of 1847, through a devastating storm and reconstruction in 1856, the small church has withstood the test of time.

"We want to honor and celebrate that as we look back, reflect back on our past and focus on the faith that we have for the future," she said.

Some church staples are still being used. Other features have been updated, but remain in keeping with the original structure. Over the years membership has become more diverse and remains robust, even as worshiping at mega churches has become commonplace for so many.

"A lot of people feel just a little bit more, a little more warmness and closeness in a small church or worship environment," said Rev. Hillburn.

Reverened Hilburn is the third African American pastor at Wheatland.

"The church was a predominantly white church and has been but now the face of the church is changing. Of course we are a church that is rich in diversity now," she said.

During the Great Depression a group of ladies made quilts to keep the church afloat financially.

"Because funds were of course mostly unavailable they brought in funds to pay the churches insurance, pay the pastors salary," Rev. Hillburn said.

Now, the church is preserving its rich 175-year history as new chapters continue to unfold.

"We are very intentional about offering people more than just a religious experience. We want to offer them," said Rev. Hillburn. "We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus to them and offer them a life transformation in Christ. I think people are very open to that."