Travelers in, out of North Texas report no major issues on one of the busiest travel days of the year

DFW Airport was calm and the weather was not too bad, which resulted in passengers having a smooth experience on what’s expected to be a record travel day.

"I thought it would be crazy, it’s not as bad as I thought it would be," Kirk Mann said.

After the morning rush Friday at DFW Airport, things remained pretty calm.

Friday will be the busiest travel day ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to the TSA.

About nine members of the Mann family are doing a destination Christmas trip to Vail, Colorado.

"We are going Skiing a few days and spending Christmas there. It will be a good time," Rachel Mann said.

With it being a busy travel day, some were worried about long lines and possible delays.

"We left in plenty of time, so we can come and sit in one of the lounges, so it’s not as bad as we thought," Ellen Turner said.

The Gaines family was waiting to pick up their daughter from San Diego.

[REPORTER: "Are you shocked to see it this calm?"

"Yea, we are really shocked," they said.

For those who are traveling out of the country or just one state over, passengers said they are just happy to be surrounded by family for the holidays.

"That’s what we are doing. All of our family getting together and we haven’t seen them in a year, last Christmas, so we are excited," Jack Gaines said.

At last check, it appears flights will have no weather interruptions Friday night, and there is little or no delays or cancelations.