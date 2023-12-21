DFW Airport sees surge of holiday travelers

Nearly a quarter of a million travelers are expected at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday, making it one of DFW's busiest days of holiday season.

Airport officials say this year could set records for holiday travel with over 4.5 million people expected to pass through into the New Year.

Nearly 500,000 people are expected to travel to or from DFW on Thursday and Friday.

That's 5 percent more than last year.

Folks at the airport are working to make your holiday travel as smooth as possible.

Airport officials say to get to your flight at least two hours early.

That should give you enough time to park and get through TSA to your gate.

Also, if you are dropping or picking people up, use the one to two hour lots near the drop-off area to keep the curb clear.

You can check security wait times before you head to the airport here.