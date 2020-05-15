Dallas Baptist University holds drive-thru graduation ceremony

Dallas Baptist University held it's first-ever drive-thru graduation on Friday.

The class of 2020 took part in a parade instead of the traditional indoor ceremony, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students said the drive-thru graduation ended up being much better than expected, and some actually liked it better then walking across a stage.

Loved ones practiced social distancing, as they were assigned a spot along the parade route.

DBU graduates made the best of an unfortunate situation.

“This is fantastic. Very excited to finally graduate,” one graduate said.

“Good to see everybody. Good to see professors and friends,” another graduate said.

“In a world full of heartache and deep trouble, we wanted to be a bright light as we celebrate our graduates,” DBU President Adam Wright said.

One by one, some 350 DBU graduates drove past the virtual stage as their names were read aloud.

Family and friends lined the parade route.

“Let her know that she's love and happy of this accomplishment for her,” DBU student Taylor Gee said.

“To have them know people love them and celebrate with them since we're not able to do it inside,” Stephanie Ritz added.

Loved ones were assigned a spot by the university, eight feet apart.

“This is something else here. It's crazy because of this while COVID thing. Being outside, can't even have a normal graduation,” said Rachael Linder, whose sister graduated.

“We're just excited that it's finally come to this day, with all we've been through online classes,” said Karen Linder, whose daughter graduated.

Teachers and staff, who hadn't seen the students since before Spring Break, were also on hand for the celebration.

“We stayed up late putting these together because I want all these graduating students to know how much they're loved, and appreciate all the hard work they've done,” Debbie Newhouse said.

Graduates basked in the glory of their special day, even if it wasn’t the graduation they envisioned.

“It's better than I expected,” one student said.

“This is 10 times better, 10 times better to do it this way,” another student said.

After the parade, students were able to pick up their diplomas or have it mailed to them.

DBU officials said that any May 2020 graduate will have the option to also walk in an upcoming commencement service at their choosing.

