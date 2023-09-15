$55,000 reward now offered for information about suspects in murder of armored guard in Dallas

The reward has grown in the search for suspects in the murder of an armored guard in Dallas earlier this month.

David Ruback was shot and killed back on September 1 outside Big Jim's Check Cashing Store on S. Carroll Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two people park behind Ruback's armored truck wearing black gear and carrying long guns.

Ruback's bag of money was stolen, and then he was shot and killed.

In addition to the $5,000 his family is offering, Ruback's employer, GardaWorld, is offering $50,000 for information that leads to the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Reginald Woods at 214-283-4955 or email reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov.