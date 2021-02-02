Dallas Arboretum's groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter in North Texas

article

Like the famous Punxsutawney Phil, Dallas’ own groundhog saw her shadow Tuesday morning.

The Dallas Arboretum said Arboretum Annie predicts six more weeks of winter for North Texas.

According to the Groundhog Day tradition, if a groundhog comes out of hiding and sees its shadow, it is scared back inside and winter continues. If it doesn’t see her shadow, spring arrives early.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews was quick to point out that’s just folklore and not a real forecast.

"As for a groundhog and a shadow? We've learned over the years that he/she has about a 40% accuracy rate. Let's follow the science instead!" he joked.

The Dallas Arboretum has been celebrating Groundhog Day with Annie for the past three years.

This year visitors also enjoyed groundhog crafts, science experiments, selfies with Annie, a Texas-style hat contest and the movie "GroundHog Day" in the garden. Masks were required.

The nation’s most famous groundhog also saw his shadow Tuesday morning and predicted six more weeks of winter for the northeast.

There was no big crowd in Punxutawney, Pennsylvania this year because of the pandemic. Instead, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top-hatted inner circle read his prediction off a scroll to a virtual audience.

