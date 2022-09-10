Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments

A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20.

A tourniquet was used before he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.