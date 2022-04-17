2 injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex

article

Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a disturbance at a Dallas apartment Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m., in the 3500 block of Ross Avenue.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two men went upstairs and started banging on a door, then tenant in that unit fired shots through the door, striking the two men.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

