2 injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a disturbance at a Dallas apartment Saturday night.
Police said the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m., in the 3500 block of Ross Avenue.
Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the two men went upstairs and started banging on a door, then tenant in that unit fired shots through the door, striking the two men.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.
