Dallas apartment complex steps up cleaning efforts after resident tests positive for COVID-19

An apartment complex in the Dallas Design District is increasing cleaning after a person who lives there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Amli Design District is located near Interstate 35E and Hi Line Drive.

Managers alerted residents Wednesday and said they would disinfect common areas multiple times a day and the elevator every 10 minutes.

Blue tape was placed on the floor of the elevator to encourage people to stand away from each other.

The person who tested positive remains self- quarantined.

