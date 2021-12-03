Dallas' annual holiday parade returns with floats, balloons, bands and more

Dallas’ annual holiday parade returns this weekend in downtown.

The parade was only broadcast on television last year because of the coronavirus.

This year it kicks off at 10 a.m. and follows Commerce Street for about a mile from Houston Street to Harwood Street.

It will feature marking bands, giant inflatables, antique cars and several production numbers.

There will also be live entertainment at the new AT&T Discovery stage and a festival of booths, food and activities in the Main Street Garden.

The parade is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank this year in an effort to bring to food insecurity. Parade goers will be able to drop off canned food donations at collection sites along the route.

Organizers said they’re happy to be holding an event that’s in-person again like it’s been since the 1980s.

"The best thing about the parade to me is just traditions, the things that we feel comfortable with like wrapping us up in a warm blanket. It’s the things that we return to no matter how bad life might get. We come back to the things that we love the most and that would be a parade," said Jeffrey Giles, the parade’s executive producer.

There will be more security in place this year in the wake of the Wisconsin parade attack earlier this month.

The parade is free to the public, but there are $25 tickets available for bleacher seating.

LINK: dallasholidayparade.com