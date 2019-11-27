Dallas Animal Services waiving all adoption fees for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

article

Dallas Animal Services is offering adoption specials for their animals this weekend as they ask North Texans to “Adopt Don’t Shop.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are very busy shopping days for most people. But instead of dropping cash on the latest tech deal, DAS is offering the chance for people to save a life instead.

They are waiving all adoption fees during their “Adopt Don’t Shop” event, which will take place Black Friday, Nov. 29, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

The pets will be available for adoption at their main shelter and PetSmart adoption center, as well as a pop-up adoption spot at Galleria Dallas.

This is one of DAS’s busiest adoption events of the year, with hundreds of animals expected to find their forever home.

To see a list of available pets, click here.