Dallas Animal Services has responded to dozens of calls for animals left in the cold

With temperatures below freezing and wind chills below zero Dallas Animal Services is responding to a large volume of calls concerning animals being left out in the cold.

DAS says they received 124 calls for lack of animal care on Thursday, and were able to respond to 65 of them as of midnight.

The city says 19 notices of violation were issued, and three animals were impounded.

"If you see an animal who has been left outdoors during freezing temperatures for a significant period of time, please call 3-1-1 or file a report on animal lack of care through our OurDallas app," said Paul Ramon from DAS.

The city urges people to keep their animals inside when possible, even if they are animals that tend to enjoy the winter weather.