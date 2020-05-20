Dallas and Fort Worth zoos announce plans for reopening next week

article

Both the Dallas and Fort Worth zoos are planning to reopen on May 29.

The Dallas Zoo said after it reopens, all guests including zoo members will need to buy tickets and parking passes for specific days in advance. Purchases must be made online.

Visitors must also wear face coverings inside restrooms. They are not required in the Dallas Zoo’s outdoor areas but visitors are encouraged to wear them.

The Fort Worth Zoo also asks guests to make reservations online for the date they wish to visit.

Face coverings are encouraged at the Fort Worth Zoo but not required. All zoo workers will wear them.

The zoo said high-touch attractions like the playgrounds and rides will remain closed for now.