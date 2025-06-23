Dallas aggravated robbery investigation leads to seizure of drugs, guns, counterfeit money

article

The Brief A victim was shot during an aggravated robbery on June 7, 2025, in the 9200 block of Bruton Road. Dallas Police, working with a fugitive unit and ATF task force, quickly identified and arrested 21-year-old Sha Brun Booker in connection with the crime. A search warrant at the suspect's location led to the recovery of stolen property and the seizure of narcotics, counterfeit cash, and multiple firearms.



The Dallas Police Robbery Unit launched an investigation after a victim was held up at gunpoint and shot in the 9200 block of Bruton Road on June 7, 2025.

Aggravated Robbery Investigation

The Investigation:

Within a few hours, robbery detectives and officers with the Fugitive Unit and ATF Task Force identified and tracked down the suspects.

The officers executed a search warrant in the 9400 block of Olde Village Court, which led to the recovery of the victim’s stolen property and the seizure of narcotics, counterfeit cash, and multiple firearms.

Dallas Police discovered four guns, one of which was stolen, 0.5 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of marijuana, seven syringes filled with promethazine, two THC wax cartridges, fake money, and $5,000 in legitimate bills.

Sha Brun Booker, 21 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Sha Brun Booker, 21, was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from Kaufman County. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail. His combined bonds have been set at $151,000.

What they're saying:

"We fight violent crime head-on and without hesitation," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux. "Our commitment to fighting all crime is ongoing and just one of the many ways we work every day to keep Dallas safe."