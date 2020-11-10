Dallas 7-Eleven clerk and suspect both killed robbery attempt

A 7-Eleven clerk and a suspect both died in a robbery gone bad in northwest Dallas.

Police said several people tried to rob the convenience store near the intersection of Forest and Marsh lanes just after midnight Tuesday.

Three men reportedly went inside the store while two women stood outside. Moments later there was an exchange of gunfire between the clerk and the male suspects, police said.

Responding officers found the clerk dead from a gunshot wound. One suspect was also found with critical injuries in the store. He later died at the hospital.

Police believe at least one or possibly both of the other male suspects were injured. They fled the scene and left the women behind.

The two female suspects were detained for questioning and may face charges.

Police are also searching for the male suspects as homicide detectives investigate the shooting.

The names of the clerk and suspect who was killed have not yet been released.