Dak Prescott calls attention on Prosper home demolition 'crazy'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks the attention on the demolition of his Prosper home this week was "crazy."

TMZ Sports first shared the photos of Prescott tearing down his Prosper mansion with the help of North Texas YouTube stars Dude Perfect.

Prescott, who recently became the highest paid player in the NFL, is reportedly building a new home on the property.

When asked about the coverage of his home rebuild on Thursday the Cowboys quarterback didn't hold back.

"It’s crazy the coverage it got, just being frank," said Prescott. "Trying to keep my personal life my personal life, build a home or a place or have a property that I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there, I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos and honestly, the conversation of it. I’m super-blessed to be able to at this point build what I want."

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb said Prescott seemed as uncomfortable answering the question as he could remember.

The 31-year-old has a growing family. His girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth to baby Margaret Jane Rose Prescott earlier this year.