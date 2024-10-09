Dak Prescott tears down Prosper mansion
PROSPER, Texas - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tore down his home in Prosper this week.
Prescott's home was reduced to a pile of rubble with the help of the guys from Dude Perfect, according to TMZ Sports.
The website reports that Prescott is planning to rebuild the home.
Crews were still working on the home on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old has a growing family. His girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth to baby Margaret Jane Rose Prescott earlier this year.
The Cowboys QB has plenty of cash to complete his remodel.
He recently signed a massive 4-year, $240 million new deal that makes him the highest paid player in the NFL.