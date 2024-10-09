Expand / Collapse search

Dak Prescott tears down Prosper mansion

Published  October 9, 2024 3:15pm CDT
Dak Prescott's Prosper home torn down

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is renovating his Prosper home and is starting from the ground up.

Prescott's home was reduced to a pile of rubble with the help of the guys from Dude Perfect, according to TMZ Sports.

The website reports that Prescott is planning to rebuild the home.

Crews were still working on the home on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has a growing family. His girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth to baby Margaret Jane Rose Prescott earlier this year.

The Cowboys QB has plenty of cash to complete his remodel. 

He recently signed a massive 4-year, $240 million new deal that makes him the highest paid player in the NFL.